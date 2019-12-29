|
He was the son of the late Vernon John Cartier and Irene Conoryea, and was born Jan 20, 1945 in St. Paul, MN. He passed away Dec 3, 2019, after succumbing to Alzheimer's.He graduated from Lake Forest College with a B.A. in US History in 1967.
After graduating, he moved to Chicago where he worked with the anti-war movement. In Chicago he met Elisa McInroy and they moved to Little Swan, MN to homestead. While there, he became a born-again Christian, got married and had 4 children. He worked in construction, was a cook, lumberjack, and a millwright in the mines.
In the early 80s, Jim moved his family to Iowa and worked in construction. They then moved to Virginia Beach to attend law school at Regent University where he graduated with a J.D. in 1990. Jim practiced law for over 20 years in Tidewater.
Jim was well known for his joyous demeanor, hearty laugh and enthusiasm. He made the best omelets on the planet. Even later in life when his mind was failing, he still marveled at the beauty of nature and pointed out vibrant flowers and colorful sunsets with joy.
He was preceded in death by his young daughter Mary Theresa.
He will be lovingly remembered by his brother Ralph Cartier, sister Jeaninne Beden, his wife of 49 years Elisa Cartier, his children John Cartier, Delia Jones, Israel Cartier and his 6 grandchildren; Mac Cartier, and Miriam, Lydia, Eva, Juliette and Jimmy Jones.
A memorial service will be held at New Life Church, 1420 Colonial Ave., Norfolk, VA 23517 on Sat., Jan 11, 2020, 2 p.m. with reception following.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Pregnancy Resource Center of Richmond.
Photo by Patterson Lawson.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019