James Collins, 76, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. â€œNickâ€ was born in Baltimore, MD, to William & Queenie Collins Sr. He attended Booker T. Washington High School then served in the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army as a paratrooper in Fort Campbell, KY. His service continued at the VA Hospital in Montrose, NY, where he began a family. They moved to VA while he enjoyed a long tenure as a computer programer, beginning with IBM and culminating at Spiegel. He was a proud member of New Calvary Baptist Church and the Newport News Masonic Lodge #131. He will always be remembered for a willingness to lend a helping hand.



Nick was predeceased by parents and brothers Charles Collins & Russell Collins.



He leaves to cherish his memories, spouse, Anna Collins, children, Dawna Collins, Nitika Achalam & husband Joshua, Sara Collins; grandchildren, Aamina Palmer, Xavier Palmer, Caleb James Collins; siblings William Collins Jr., Carolyn Williams, Patricia Glover, Richard Collins, and hosts of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Visitation is from 12-4pm, Sunday, June 23rd. Rev. William M. Collins III will officiate the celebration of life, 3p, Monday, June 24th. The family is grateful for donations of flowers sent to Metropolitan Funeral Home, 7246 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23505. Visit James Collins Memorial on Facebook with condolences and tributes.