Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family



74, passed away Tuesday August 11, 2020, after a brief illness. Service Saturday August 15th 1:30pm Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel 5033 Rouse Dr, VB. Condolences altmeyerfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store