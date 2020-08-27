Franklin- James Howard "Jimmy" Beale, Jr., 72, passed away August 26, 2020. Jimmy was a son of the late J. Howard Beale, Sr and Jessie Smith Beale. He was also predeceased by an infant daughter.
Jimmy was a member of Franklin Congregational Christian Church where he was Chairman of Deacons. He was a retired machinist in the maintenance department of International Paper Company and since his retirement was working part time for Repair Tech. He was a member of the Bronco Rod and Gun Club and a 1966 graduate of Forest Glen High School.
He would have been married 39 years on October 10, 2020 to the love of his life Terri Fountain Beale. He was also a loving and devoted father and grandfather to his daughter Amy B. Drake (Matt), his sons, James Brian Beale (Lauren Leitner) and Craig Lee Beale, his grandchildren, Grady and Adalynn Drake, his mother-in-law Mary Ann Fountain and his sister-in -law Debbie F. Estienne (Mark)
A private graveside service will be held at Poplar Spring Cemetery with the Rev. James H. Hyatt, Jr. officiating.
The family will receive friends at Terri's house at 300 Homestead Rd., Saturday August 29 at 11:00 AM where Covid-19 restrictions will be strictly observed, masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Franklin Congregational Christian Church, 412 N. High St., Franklin, VA 23851 or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
at donate.lls.org
Wright Funeral home has charge of arrangements. www.wrightfuneralhome.org