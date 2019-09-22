Home

James Haley Buxton loved ideas and was a delightful conversationalist. He was an educator, former chairman of Philosophy at ODU and Computer Sciences instructor at TCC. He had a passion for books and math, and had been a runner, a drummer, an amateur magician and golfer. He fought against mysticism, superstition and exclusion; though he didn't believe in a next world, he truly loved this one.

Haley seemed in great health and good spirits yet passed unexpectedly in his sleep on Monday, September 16th at age 79. His wife Suzanne passed on four years ago. He leaves behind sisters Pat and Kate, his son Brenton of Austin, Texas, a daughter-in-law, and wonderful grandchildren who will all miss him dearly.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Sept. 22 to Sept. 29, 2019
