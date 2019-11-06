|
|
James Harrison Foster, Jr., 66, of Norfolk, VA was called home the evening of Oct. 31, 2019.
James, a native of Bayview, was born July 2, 1953, and attended Norview High School. At the young age of 18 he joined the U. S. Army where he proudly served his country for 7 years working with optics and weaponry. Following his military service, he went on to become an IT Service Technician; maintaining the networks and equipment for an immense variety of customers throughout Hampton Roads.
James was a lifetime Freemason and brother of Norview Lodge #113. He was a Master Mason and served as Worshipful Master of Norview Lodge #113 from Dec. 15, 2006 to Dec. 19, 2008; making him the 1st in Norview Lodge to hold that position for 2 consecutive years as well as the 1st to hold the position more than once. Along with father and brother, he was a skilled craftsman specializing in carpentry.
James took pride in implementing the teachings of Freemasonry, the military, and his Christian background to serve friends, family, and community with love, compassion, blood, sweat, and tears.
James is survived by his daughter, Megan Foster (James Adams); brother, Jeff Foster; his mother, Barbara Foster; and many family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. with Masonic Rites. Interment with military honors will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019