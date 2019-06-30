James "Ron" Haughton, 72, was called home to rest on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Maryview Hospital in Portsmouth. Ron passed away suddenly from health-related complications. Special friends were with him at his time of death. Ron was born December 27, 1946, to the late Kate and James Haughton, Sr. He is predeceased by one brother, Donald E. Haughton. He is survived by a sister, Muriel â€œSissyâ€ Bennett, of Las Vegas, NV, nephews, Duane Fisher, of Portsmouth, VA, and Donald Haughton, Jr., of Chicago, IL, a niece, Gabrielle Harris, of San Moreno, CA, and many cousins. He is also survived by his special friend, Barbara Redmon.



He was raised in Portsmouth and graduated from I.C. Norcom, Class of 1964, where he was known as â€œHard Rockâ€. He entered the Army following high school and served in Vietnam. After leaving the military, he traveled extensively. He returned to Portsmouth to help his mother run Kate's Catering. If you ever heard the words â€œKateâ€™s Catering,â€ next you would hear, â€œOh, do you know Ron?â€ EVERYONE knew Ron. If you ever went anywhere in Hampton Roads with Ron, you could count on being gone twice as long as you had planned because he would run into at least three people he knew and had to stop and talk (TRASH). Ron was involved in many community activities and charities, including the Churchland Kiwanis Club, March of Dimes, Norcom H.S., Greyhounds, AMVETS, The Phantom Club, International Food Service Executives Association, American Legion, City of Portsmouth and Chesapeake, and many others. Ron was a past President and Board of Directors member of the Churchland Kiwanis Club. In addition, he was their caterer for the breakfast meeting every Thursday. He enlisted the membersâ€™ help often for volunteer events for which he had so graciously agreed to serve. For many years, you could find Ron at Zion Baptist Church Community Center feeding the homeless on Christmas morning. Ron never thought to say â€œno,â€ whether it was a March of Dimes Fundraiser or serving food after a hurricane to the many workers helping those in need. He was always there with his big heart to help out a fellow man or woman. To know Ron was to love him. He got along with everyone and touched the hearts of all those he met. His other great passions included dancing and golfing. In fact, his love for ballroom dancing took him to many competitions, and he enjoyed going to various clubs in the area for a night out dancing.



The family would like to give special thanks to the Churchland Kiwanis Club for their support during this trying time. They also want to thank the VA Hospital for their services.



A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at St. Paulâ€™s Catholic Church, 522 High St, Portsmouth, VA 23704, by Father Paul Kkonde.



Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, beginning at 12 p.m. Family will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. at Corprew Funeral Home, 1822 Portsmouth Blvd. Portsmouth, VA 23704, phone (757) 399-4661. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019