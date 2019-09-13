|
James Henry Cook, Jr., 65 years old, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 at 1:00 in the afternoon. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Cook was affectionately known as "Jim" and had a genuine love of life. He was an avid sports fan who never missed his beloved Hokies, Falcons, Cowboys, or Jeff Gordon. Jim had an encyclopedic knowledge of sports facts and loved to test your knowledge.
He was born to mother, Shirley Cook, and father, James Cook, Sr., and faced significant challenges, which he never let shape his life or outlook.
He enjoyed traveling and seeing all the things and places the world had to offer with his mother by his side.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother and father; two sisters; Judy Griffin (Maureen Krieger), and Joady Rowland (Clyde Rowland); niece, April Slater; nephew, Chris Rock; grandniece, Kinsleigh Rock; two grandnephews, Chandler and Caleb Slater; and a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9-10 AM, with a funeral service following at 10 AM. All services will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens at 6329 E. VA Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA, 23502, then a reception at home. Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com to leave a message of condolence.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 13, 2019