|
|
A Heavenly Celebration took place during the early morning of August 22, 2019, when God called His son, Dr. James Henry Robinson Jr. (85 years old) home. A viewing will be conducted 5:00-7:00pm, Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505. The Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, August 29, 2019, First Baptist Church of Lambert's Point, 1268 W 38th Street, Norfolk, VA 23508. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 27, 2019