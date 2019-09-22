Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
155 W Government Ave
Norfolk, VA 23503
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
154 W. Government Ave
Norfolk,, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Henry Walsh


1942. - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Henry Walsh Obituary
James Henry Walsh "Jay", 76, of Ocean View passed away on August 27, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL on November 25, 1942. James is a Vietnam Veteran and served in the U.S. Army. He was a self-employed freelance builder and woodworker. James was a member of the Roman Catholic Church and a 1967 graduate of Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH where he received his Business Degree. James is survived by his loving wife, Susanna Walsh and two sisters, Katie and Karen and a host of other family members and friends. Jay, as he was affectionately called would probably not mention his many kind acts of generosity. If Jay were writing his obituary, he would probably forget to mention his many kind deeds to his friends and family. For example, for years he picked up an elderly lady at her home and drove her back and forth to the Bridge Group. He had a wild sense of humor and fun. On our 20th Anniversary at our favorite Omar's Restaurant, he gave me a small wrapped present which turned out to be a gold wedding ring for himself to wear. He never took it off! He was a loving and fun husband who will be missed by everyone including our Black Lab, Henry and our grandson, Townes.

A Memorial Tribute Mass will be held, 5pm, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 154 W. Government Ave. Norfolk, VA 23503. Inurnment will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery at a later date. Services are entrusted to Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.