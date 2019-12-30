|
James Herbert Dudley, 76, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Virginia Beach, VA, surrounded by his family. Jim was born on January 4, 1943 to Sarah Estelle Land and John Herbert Dudley in Norfolk, VA. He graduated from Princess Anne High in 1961.
Jim worked many years in the grocery business in the Virginia Beach area at Be-Lo, Colonial Stores, Big Star, Safeway, Farm Fresh, and Food Lion. He loved fishing, reading, and traveling, especially to the mountains of Virginia and the beaches of North Carolina.
He is predeceased by his parents and sister, Vicki MacCoy. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Debi Dudley; sister, Adeline Miller, nephew, Leo Miller; his daughter, Amanda Herman (Brian); two grandchildren, Zach Herman and Sydney Herman; his son, Andrew Martin; stepdaughter, Angela Martin; and grandson, Ashton Martin.
He is also survived by his brother-in-law, John MacCoy; nieces, Jennifer Brill (Dustin) and daughters, Abigail and Olivia, and Cynthia Wharton (Shawn), and daughters, Mackenzie and Kylie. He will be forever missed by his dog, Smokey.
The family will receive friends on the evening of Thursday, January 2nd from 7-9 at Altmeyer Funeral Home - Maestas Chapel, 1801 Baltic Avenue. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 on Friday, January 3rd at Charity United Methodist Church, 4080 Charity Neck Road, Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the VB SPCA or the in honor of Jim.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 30, 2019