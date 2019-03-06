Captain James (Jim) Hilary Conrad (88), born in Staten Island, NY, passed away on to heaven March 1, 2019, with his daughter, RhondaLynn holding his hand, his granddaughter, Ivory, and close friend to the family, Judy, by his side.Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Jacob (Hilary) Conrad and Miranda (Rena); sisters: Catherine (Kitty) Smith, and Geraldine (Gerry) Olsen; and wife, Hilda Conrad.Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, RhondaLynn Linger, and son-in-law Eugene; grandchildren, Cammy and Ivory Linger; brother, Edward (Eddie) Conrad; brother-in-law, Barry Peay; and many close nieces and nephews.During his younger years, Jim volunteered for three years in Vermont at Victory Farms Volunteers of the US Crop Corps and worked on the farm in Cherry Hill, Nova Scotia during the summers. He soon met the love of his life, Hilda, and after being engaged for four months the two married. A Korean War Veteran, he voluntarily retired as Captain in United States Coast Guard from the Fifth Coast Guard District in 1980. He received the Meritorious Service Medal at the retirement ceremony. After retirement, he worked at Colley Office Supply, then Armada Hoffler for many years.Jim enjoyed playing pool and ping pong at the Coast Guard academy, watching sports, vegetable gardening, and being an amateur radio operator. He was a hard worker, very kind, cheerful, gracious, and giving to many. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones.Our family would like to express their thankfulness and gratitude to the ones that visited, supported, prayed, and called in the final days of Jimâ€™s life. A special thank you to Georgie and other caregivers that assisted him.A visitation will be held Saturday, March 9, at 10:30 AM, followed by a funeral services at 12 PM at Woodlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502.Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary