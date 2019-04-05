The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for James Crawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Howard Crawson

James Howard Crawson Obituary

James Howard Crawson Obituary
CHESAPEAKE- James Crawson, 91, died April 3, 2019. â€œHowdyâ€ was the widower of Alice â€œJackieâ€ Crawson. He was a retired pipefitter at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard and member of Alexander Baptist Church.Survivors include his sister, Claudia C. Rodman; two nephews, Dwain Rodman and Howard Rodman; several great-nephews and great-nieces, including Alex Rodman and William Rodman; and sister-in-law, Frankie Moss.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 11 AM in Alexander Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church the hour before the service. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2019
