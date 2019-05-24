James Howard Salmons, Sr., 87, of Virginia Beach, was called home by his Heavenly Father, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.Howard was born in Norfolk, the son of the late Albert Lee Salmons and Susan Spry Salmons. He was also predeceased by his wife, Joyce W. Salmons. Mr. Salmons was a lifelong farmer in Princess Anne County. He was always searching for Indian Artifacts, Iron Decoys and Civil War Relics to add to his collection. Left to cherish his memories are his four sons, James H. Salmons, Jr., and his wife Gail, David S. Salmons, Steve M. Salmons and Jeffrey D. Salmons and his wife Jody; grandchildren, Crystal Salmons, James H. Salmons, III (Kimi), Stephanie Rittler (Matt), Jennifer Eisenberg (Tyler), Megan Graham (Dean), Jacqueline DeLasAlas (Jordan) and. Sterling Salmons; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Howard IV, Talon, Kutter, Cameron, Weston, Graeme, and Everly; sister, Bessie Lee Kellam; and brother, John Spry Salmons. The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 691 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family would also like to thank the wonderful caregivers, Lisa, Linda, Zina and Ashley. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Creedâ€™s Volunteer Rescue Squad or Oak Grove Baptist Church Building Fund. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 24, 2019