The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Resources
More Obituaries for James Salmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Howard Salmons Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Howard Salmons Sr. Obituary
James Howard Salmons, Sr., 87, of Virginia Beach, was called home by his Heavenly Father, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.Howard was born in Norfolk, the son of the late Albert Lee Salmons and Susan Spry Salmons. He was also predeceased by his wife, Joyce W. Salmons. Mr. Salmons was a lifelong farmer in Princess Anne County. He was always searching for Indian Artifacts, Iron Decoys and Civil War Relics to add to his collection. Left to cherish his memories are his four sons, James H. Salmons, Jr., and his wife Gail, David S. Salmons, Steve M. Salmons and Jeffrey D. Salmons and his wife Jody; grandchildren, Crystal Salmons, James H. Salmons, III (Kimi), Stephanie Rittler (Matt), Jennifer Eisenberg (Tyler), Megan Graham (Dean), Jacqueline DeLasAlas (Jordan) and. Sterling Salmons; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Howard IV, Talon, Kutter, Cameron, Weston, Graeme, and Everly; sister, Bessie Lee Kellam; and brother, John Spry Salmons. The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 691 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family would also like to thank the wonderful caregivers, Lisa, Linda, Zina and Ashley. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Creedâ€™s Volunteer Rescue Squad or Oak Grove Baptist Church Building Fund. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now