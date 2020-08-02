James J. Clark "Chief", age 82, passed away July 31, 2020, after a long bout with pulmonary disease.
Born in Philadelphia, PA to Margaret and Thomas Clark, he spent most of his youth in South Jersey. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Katharine; sons, Brian (Rosetta) and Kevin Clark along with grandchildren, Sarah and Brendan Clark. Chief also leaves behind his siblings, Patricia Thurman and Edward Clark, in addition to many beloved nieces, nephews and their families.
James had an extensive career in the U. S. Navy as an Independent Duty Hospital Corpsman Retiring with the rank of Chief which became his name to his grandchildren, family and friends. Chief then completed his education at Norfolk State University graduating summa cum laude and an MA degree in Psychology. He retired a second time from the City of Chesapeake as a child protective services investigator.
Chief has been a man of immense passion and hobbies such as clocks and pocket watches and vinyl records. His joy was in family, music, sailing and babies. He was an active member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church for over 45 years. Chief was a member of the choir, liturgy committee, greeters and was an Eucharistic Minister who coordinated this ministry over 30 years in addition to theatrical performances.
For many years his daily walk of 5-6 miles included picking up debris from the neighborhood streets. He never met a stranger and had many friends. He is very much loved and will be missed by so many. Although there will be no immediate funeral due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we will celebrate at a later date when it is safe to travel and gather. The family asks that you please make donations to St. Nicholas Catholic Church or your favorite charity
