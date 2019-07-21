James J. Di Nardo, Jr., 91, was called to his final command on Friday, July 19th, 2019, in the presence of his family. â€œJimâ€ lived a life dedicated to God, Family, and Country, and he will stand before God as a loyal and honorable servant.



He was the son of the late James J. Di Nardo, Sr. and Sabina C. (Centrella) Di Nardo. Born in Harrison, NJ, he attended Holy Cross Grammar School in Harrison and St. Benedictâ€™s Prep in Newark, received a full four-year scholarship to St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa, and then attended the Naval Academy Prep School in Camp Perry, VA. In June of 1946 he was given an appointment to the United States Naval Academy, the first person from Harrison, NJ, to attend the Naval Academy. He participated in plebe basketball, JV basketball, 150 pound football, battalion football, and varsity track. He was also active in the Catholic Choir at the Academy and was president of the Italian Club his senior year.



In June, 1950, he graduated and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. He was then assigned to flight school at Pensacola, FL, and Corpus Christi, TX. He successfully completed flight training and was designated a Naval Aviator on October 28th, 1953.



While on leave in October of 1953, Jim met the love of his life, Mary C. Dunkle, and they were married in June of 1954. For the next 43 years, the couple raised a large and happy family together. Shortly after they were married, Jim completed jet training and flew for 2 years. He was stationed in many marine bases, including Haneda, Tokyo, Camp Lejeune, NC, Quantico, VA, and finally Little Creek in Virginia Beach, where he eventually planted roots with his family in 1967. He also spent time in Okinawa as a company commander and was the Operations Officer during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. In 1969, he retired with the rank of Major USMC.



Upon retiring from the military, Jim worked as an estate and financial planner and retired in 1987. Tragically, he lost Mary to cancer in 1998. He then met and married a wonderful head surgical nurse by the name of Elaine Mattes, and they have been happily married for the past 20 years. He was very active in the community, coaching Thalia/Malibu midget basketball and Lynnhaven boysâ€™ baseball teams. At NAB Little Creek Chapel Catholic Church, he served as a CCD teacher, Baptism class instructor, choir member, and usher. He was 3rd degree Knights of Columbus, and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, US Naval Academy Alumni Association (National and Hampton Raids Chapters), Thalia Civic League, St. Benedictâ€™s Prep Alumni Association, St. Vincent College Alumni Association, and the Virginia Beach Sports Club. Additionally, he was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal, and Korean Defense Service Medal.



In addition to his parents, and his sister Rose Marie, Jim was predeceased by his wife Mary and daughter Denise Di Nardo Cowan. A beloved husband and father, he is survived by daughter Mary Di Nardo Midyette and her husband, James, of Chesapeake, and grandchildren, Jamie and Jackson Midyette; his son-in-law Jason Cowan, and grandchildren, Raleigh, Jody, Elle, and Jana Cowan; sons James J. Di Nardo, III and his wife, Kathy, and grandchildren, Jordan, Derek, Casey, and Carson; Thomas E. Di Nardo and his wife, Wanda, and grandson, Joseph, and his wife, Samantha; Paul G. Di Nardo and his wife, Lora, and grandchildren, Deborah Richards and her husband, Rusty (and great-grandchildren Mary, Nicholas, and Christopher), Matthew and his wife, Katherine, and Katie and Danielle; Peter A. Di Nardo and his wife, Helen, and grandchildren, Cyrus, Anna, Mary, David, Leah, and Emma, and his sister Eleanor Degnan of Chesapeake, VA. He is also survived by his wife, Elaine, her daughter Julie Mehle (husband Chuck), granddaughters Sara and Patricia, daughter Martha Adkins (husband Scott), granddaughters Katelyn and Julia, and daughter Rebecca Robinson (husband Guy).



The family will receive friends on Thursday July 25, 2019 in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel beginning at 5:00 PM followed by a wake service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 27th at 10 a.m. at Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Va. Beach, VA. Followed by interment in Princess Anne Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jimâ€™s memory to: VSHL â€" Virginia Society for Human Life or the Catholic Indian Mission. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019