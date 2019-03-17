The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
James Jackson Moore III

James Jackson Moore III Obituary
On March 9, 2019, Jimmy Moore, 63, left us way too soon to join his beloved dad Jim, mom Peggy, and younger brother Billy. He was born December 23, 1955 in Salisbury, MD, spent his early years in Cape Charles, VA, and attended Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach where he was a standout baseball pitcher. He pitched the College of the Albemarle team to the Junior College World Series and went on to play at Wake Forest. He recently retired after four decades in the automotive business. Jimmy loved to golf, fish, travel, dine out, and create memories with family and friends. He had an enormous heart, generous spirit and tremendous talent for making people laugh. He also loved animals and had a knack for rescuing them. He is survived by his sister Peggy and brother Gary, companion Rachael, nine nieces and nephews, eleven great nieces and nephews, former spouse Kathy, â€˜brother by another motherâ€™ Kendall, numerous special friends and relatives, and his newly adopted dog.Family members and close friends and colleagues are invited to join us in celebrating Jimmyâ€™s life on March 24th 3-6pm at Greenbrier Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Center on Addiction (www.centeronaddiction.org) or the Virginia Beach SPCA (www.vbspca.com).
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019
