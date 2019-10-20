|
James Jethro Gardner, 98, of the 400 block of E. Randall Ave., Norfolk, VA, passed away from pneumonia at Thornton Hall Nursing Home on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Mr. Gardner is survived by his eldest son, James Jay Gardner of Los Angeles, CA; his granddaughters, Kimberly Marie Carragher of Richmond, VA and Toni Diane Horbul of Orting, WA; and his great-grandchildren, Tesla Horbul and Quinton Horbul, both of Orting, WA.
Mr. Gardner had three marriages. Mary Enright from 1946 until their divorce in 1950, Vera Rice Gardner from 1954 until her death in 1997, and Mary Francis Gardner from 2000 until her death in 2001.
In addition to his eldest son he had a daughter, Toni Louise Gardner (1948-1968) and son, David Wayne Gardner (1959-2017).
Mr. Gardner, born January 11, 1921, was a lifelong resident of Norfolk, with the exception of Navy assignments. He was the youngest of 7 children with 1 brother and 6 sisters. He was the longest living of his siblings.
Mr. Gardner served in the U.S. Navy from March 14, 1940, until his retirement in 1960, when he transferred to reserve status.
He had the distinction of surviving the sinking of two ships in WWII; USS Vincennes (CA-44) in 1942, and the USS Hornet (CV-8) in 1944, for which he received commendations. Also, he is still the youngest service member to ever attain the grade of Chief Petty Officer and the only person ever to obtain the grade of E-9 Deck Plate Chief. He was also personally sited by Admiral Halsey for his participation in the Dolittle Raid on Japanese Naval Forces. His Naval service included WWII, the Korean Conflict, the Cuban Crisis (1956-1959).
Upon his retirement, he was employed in Civil Service as a jet aircraft mechanic at the Naval Air Rework Facility receiving many commendations and awards. He served there until his retirement in 1982.
He remained active doing occasional building and mechanical work at which he had a lot of experience.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment with military honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019