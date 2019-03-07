The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
James Jiral

James Jiral Obituary
James Jiral, 92, passed away on March 2nd, 2019. He was born in Berwyn, IL to the late James Jiral, Sr. and Pauline Hondlik Jiral. James served in the United States Navy for three years during World War II, before graduating from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL and building a lifelong career in the field of electronic engineering.Survivors include his wife, Rachel K. Jiral of Chesapeake, VA; children, Isidora Forrest (Adam) of Portland, OR, and Dr. Paul M. Jiral (Celia) of Spotsvania, VA; and grandchildren, Erika White (Matt), Gregory Jiral, and Kira Jiral.Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services have been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 7, 2019
