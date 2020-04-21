The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
James Joel Cline
PORTSMOUTH- James J. Cline, 92, passed away on April 17, 2020. A native of Appalachia, VA, he was predeceased by his wife, Georgia Davis Cline; parents, Andrew Jackson and Elizabeth McNutt Cline; sister, Margaret Owens; and brother, Bill Cline. Jim was a retired railroad engineer with Norfolk Southern Railroad, member of Bethany Baptist Church and an Army, Red 1, veteran of WWII and Korea.

He is survived by three sons, James A. Cline, Philip Cline and wife Kay, and Kevin Cline; two brothers, Joe Cline and Samuel Cline; two grandchildren, Brandi Hatch and Sharon Pollert; and three great-grandchildren, Ruby Hatch, Brady Hatch and Seth Pollert.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends are invited to pay their respects and view on Wednesday, Apr. 22, from 10 - 4 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel with a private chapel service on Thursday followed by burial at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2020
