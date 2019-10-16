|
|
James Johnson, "Mookie", 59, passed away on October12, 2019. He was born July 26, 1960 to the late Ollie Mae and Joseph Johnson graduated of Snyder High School JC, NJ. James last employer was America Green Government Contractor.
He is survived by his wife, Demetria Fuller-Johnson, daughters Masheema, Deonna, Deanna, Daija and Danyel. Sons are Hameen (beloved), Terrance and Domonique. Sisters, Almarie, Delphine, Dorothy, Christine, Eartha Lee and Patricia, brothers Joseph (beloved), Sinclair, (beloved) Laurie Lee and Cleveland. Grand kids, great grand kids, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held 3-7 pm Friday, Oct 18, 2019 at Keith Matthews Funeral Home 5665 E. Virginia Beach, Virginia 23502. Homegoing Service will be held 11am Saturday, Oct 19, 2019 at New Life Worship Center, 925 Briar Hill Road, Norfolk, Virginia 23502. Interment will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 16, 2019