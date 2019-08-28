|
COL James Jospeh Crowling, JR., USAF (Ret.) (Jim, Jimmy) passed away August 22, 2019 in Norfolk, VA at age 76. He was born March 7, 1943, in Virginia Beach, VA and graduated from Princess Anne High School in 1960 with distinctions in wrestling. Jim enlisted in the Air Force Aviation Cadet Program, Class 65-15D in 1964, during which time he won his wings and commission. He had a career spanning 26+ years and his last Air Force duty assignment was at the Pentagon in the Secretary of Defense's Crises Coordination Center. His favorite flying assignment was with the 459th Military Airlift Wing/756 Tactical Airlift Squadron, Andrews AFB, MD. He also retired from the Federal Aviation Administration. He graduated from Old Dominion University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business management. During his Air Force career, he completed Squadron Officers School, Air Command and Staff College, National Security Management, and the Air War College. He was a Service Officer and life member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) as well as a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), American Veterans (AMVETS), and the American Legion.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 30 years, Barbara Ann Crowling. Other survivors include his 5 children, 2 stepdaughters, 3 siblings, and 5 grandchildren. His beloved grandchildren are Travis, Megan, Kelsey, and Nathan Riggs as well as his forever youngest and precious granddaughter, Mackenzie, and her mother Mary Allison Crowling.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 28, 2019