Dr. James Joseph McNally, Jr., departed this life on 19 February. Preceding him in death were his father, his beloved mother Goldine (Kitchen) Taylor, his younger sister Amelia Wright (Harry), and his stepfather Herbert Taylor. Born in Washington, D.C., on 30 September 1924, he grew up in the Ballston neighborhood of nearby Arlington, where he delivered The Washington Evening Star to hundreds of customers to help support his mother and sister. He knew hardship and deprivation, but found solace in his extended family.
At Washington-Lee High School, he was editor of the school newspaper and excelled at basketball and baseball, sports he followed for the rest of his life. He relished how the only World Series triumphs of Washington baseball teams formed the bookends of his life: the Senators shortly after his birth and the Nationals shortly after his last birthday.
After Pearl Harbor, he quit high school to enlist in the Marine Corps. Upon returning from service in the Philippines and China, he attended the University of Virginia on the GI Bill. There, he received advanced degrees in Foreign Affairs and English. He was a member of the Raven Society and the Jefferson Literary and Debating Society, and he lived on the West Range. Always affable and popular, he was elected mayor of married student housing.
Education continued to play a central role in his life. He taught English and Literature at Penn State University, West Virginia's Morris Harvey College (now the University of Charleston), and Old Dominion University from 1963 to 1992.
On 3 December 1949 in Arlington, Jim married the love of his life, Mary Elinor Griffith. In 2019 the two celebrated seventy years of marriage. Their devotion to one another has always been deep and sincere. He always said the best three choices he ever made in life were to wed Mary, to agree with her to buy a waterfront home in Riverpoint, and to move to Harbor's Edge in 2006, where they took advantage of all its cultural activities.
Lifelong travelers, Mary and Jim lived in France when their daughter was born. After their son was born two years later, they began to expose both children to art museums, concerts, libraries, plays, and travel. They made many trips to Europe, and he maintained close relationships with his many Irish cousins. Much of the travel involved presentations he made at literary conferences in Atlanta, Detroit, Ann Arbor, St. Louis, Waco, Colorado Springs, Vancouver, Dublin, Monaco, Copenhagen, and St. Petersburg.
As a professor he also played active leadership roles in the academic world. He served as president of the Faculty Senate of Virginia (1973-75), director of the 1980 O.D.U. Literary Festival, and president of the Poetry Society of Virginia (1989-92). His poems appeared in the society's anthologies for 1974, 1985, and 1993, and he received awards for both his poetry and his plays. Throughout his life, and even in retirement, he maintained an agile mind, a sharp wit, a hearty but irreverent sense of humor, and a strong sense of compassion. His epitaph will proclaim "a sweet and valiant soul."
Celebrating his life are his wife, Mary Elinor; his children, Emily (Jim) Brown and John McNally; his five grandchildren, Amy (Mike) Cutter, Peter (Jennifer) Brown, Christopher (Tara) Brown, Bowen McNally, and Catherine McNally; ten great grandchildren: Bailey, Madison, Hannah, Carter, Beckett, and Hayden Brown; Ryan Bialkowski and Harrison Brown; and Stanton and Archer Cutter; nephews and nieces Patrick (Barbara) Wright, Valerie (Deloss) Dibble, Steven (Sara) Bernheisel, and Jessica (Mark) Heinrich and their families; and cousins Linda (Tom) Peterson, Wayne (Linda) Ralston, Patricia Connolly, Teresa Cook, and James (Mary) McNally and their children in County Monaghan, Eire.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make memorial donations to the Harbor's Edge Foundation, to PBS station WHRO, or to the .
An informal memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, 29 February, 1-3PM, in the Grand Hall at Harbor's Edge, One Colley Avenue in Norfolk. â€ƒ
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020