|
|
April 16, 1939 Olive Hill, KY - November 3, 2019 Seattle, WA. Son of John and Eloise Kegley. Brother to Camillia Philips, Charlotte Sabie (deceased) and Carol Lewis. His wife Kyong-Sun Kegley followed him shortly on November the 13th 2019. He is survived by his five children: Liza Young (Grant), Leah Simmons (Sean), Livia Kegley, John Kegley , Liana Kegley and two grand children Josephine Toy and Alastair Simmons. A memorial service for James and Kyong Kegley will be noon January 4th, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church in Seattle Washington. He grew up in Olive Hill, KY and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High school in Portsmouth, VA and Morehead University in Kentucky. A retired veteran, he volunteered for 2 tours as a marine in Vietnam and finished his Military career in the Navy reserves while protecting the community as a Seattle police officer for over 24 years. Nothing meant more to him than family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019