James Kenneth (Jim) Farley Jr.
James (Jim) Kenneth Farley, Jr, 55, of Chesapeake, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Jim was born in Cumberland, Maryland to James K. Farley, Sr. and the late Freda Herron Farley.

Jim graduated from Old Dominion University and obtained his masters from Kansas State University. He worked for over thirty years with the Department of Defense as an electrical engineer. He dearly loved his family and was an avid supporter of his daughter's soccer career and supported Madison's love for kick boxing and her love for animals. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, baseball, and Redskins football. And loved his animals, having four cats and a dog.

Jim is survived by his wife, Darlene; and daughters, Madison Gail and Jordan Kayla. Jim is also survived by his father, James K. Farley, Sr. and a special cousin, Mike Herron, who was like a brother to him.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4PM - 8PM at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11AM at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Messiah United Methodist Church in his name. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
JUN
13
Burial
11:00 AM
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Darlene, Carl and I are so very sorry for your loss. Jim was a wonderful man and will be dearly missed. Prayers to you and Mr. Farley and your girls Madison and Jordan❤
Deanise And Carl
Friend
June 10, 2020
Deeply saddened to hear this tragic news, I had worked with Jim for 25 years and have nothing but positive memories. He always was proudly talking about family and, of course, his Redskins. A good soul who will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Rest in Peace Jim..
Paul Klementowski
Coworker
June 10, 2020
Work hard play hard. Jim it was good to have worked for you. Rest easy buddy.
Keith
