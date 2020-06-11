James (Jim) Kenneth Farley, Jr, 55, of Chesapeake, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Jim was born in Cumberland, Maryland to James K. Farley, Sr. and the late Freda Herron Farley.
Jim graduated from Old Dominion University and obtained his masters from Kansas State University. He worked for over thirty years with the Department of Defense as an electrical engineer. He dearly loved his family and was an avid supporter of his daughter's soccer career and supported Madison's love for kick boxing and her love for animals. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, baseball, and Redskins football. And loved his animals, having four cats and a dog.
Jim is survived by his wife, Darlene; and daughters, Madison Gail and Jordan Kayla. Jim is also survived by his father, James K. Farley, Sr. and a special cousin, Mike Herron, who was like a brother to him.
A visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4PM - 8PM at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11AM at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Messiah United Methodist Church in his name. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 11, 2020.