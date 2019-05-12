James "Jim" Kern, 59, passed away on May 6, 2019. Born in Covington, KY. He was predeceased by his father Donald Kern and Step-Father Gene McCracken. He is survived by his Mother Jackie McCracken, Sister Terri Kern Alvarez (Ricky), Sister Debbie McCracken Patosa (Alex), His world and love at first sight Wife Pamela Kern, Daughter Natalie "Nikki" Kern, Son Joshua Kern, Grandchildren Brooklyn "Boo-Boo" Kern, Kaylee "Kay-Kay" Kern, Nikki and Logan, along with extended family and friends.Jim retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years. A member of the American Legion Post 327, Patriot Guard, Red Knights, Tidewater H.O.G. Chapter and known as "Hollywood." He received the 2009 National Tourism Award for his volunteer services. A loving Husband, Father, and Paw-Paw who will be missed dearly.A Memorial Service will be held at Azalea Baptist Church in Norfolk on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a reception immediately following in the Church Social Hall. Burial service will be private at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Jim's name to Horton Wreath Society P.O. Box 6249, Virginia Beach, VA 23456-0246. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019