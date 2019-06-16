James L. "Jimbo" Brown



James L. "Jimbo" Brown was born in Princess Anne County on August 20, 1947 to the late Henry Elliot Brown, Sr. and Betty Mosley Brown. Jimbo was an avid sportsman and stock car racing fan. He was also a well-known local mechanic in the Tidewater area for 53 years. Jimbo passed way away peacefully with his family surrounding him at a local hospital on June 13, 2019. He is survived by his two sisters Ruth B. Sanders and Betty B. Johnson & her husband Allen W. Johnson. As well as, his sister-in-law Shirley W. Brown and his lifelong "Brother" Skippy Brown. He is also survived by a large family of nieces and nephews of many generations. There will be a graveside service on Monday June 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery, 2020 Laskin Rd. in Virginia Beach. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.



