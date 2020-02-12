|
James L. Dudley of Knotts Island, NC, passed away on February 10, 2020, at Sentara Norfolk Hospital.
He was born on September 10, 1952, to Margaret Waterfield Dudley and James Leon Dudley. Preceding him in death were his parents, and daughter, Amanda Lynne Ferrell, who passed in 2010. Surviving are a cousin, Dr. JoAnn Dudley Hill of Lexington, NC; second cousin, Lisa Poston Dean of Winston Salem, NC; and good friend and "sister," Gayle Lea Brown, of Knotts Island.
James retired as an engineer technician and CAD designer, in Virginia Beach. He was bright, eternally inquisitive, and possessed a quirky sense of humor.
A private memorial service will be held in the future. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020