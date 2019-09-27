|
James "Jim" Johnson, 90, of Chesapeake, VA, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born April 20, 1929 in Portsmouth, VA, Jim was the son of the late Andrew B. Johnson and Marion Gaskins Johnson. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After 36 years of government service, he retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 1990. Jim was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, Andrew Johnson Jr., Paul Johnson, and two sisters, Mary Leigh Jones and Patricia Richmond.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara Edwards Johnson, two daughters, Joy Blue (Ed) of Bennington, VT, Lisa Foreman (Mark) of Chesapeake, VA, one brother, Marvin, one sister, Betty Rhodes, two sisters-in-law, Clarice Johnson and Sandra Johnson, four grandchildren, Ryan, Leanne and Nathan Blue, and Sarah Foreman, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was a member of Calvary Assembly of God, Virginia Beach, VA. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Assembly of God. Visitation with the family will be at 1:00 p.m. that same day at Calvary Assembly of God. A graveside service with Military Honors will be Monday, September 30, 2:00 p.m. at the Albert G. Horton Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 27, 2019