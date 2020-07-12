James L. Miller, 90, of Norfolk, Va., died July 9, 2020. Born in Winchester, Va., he was the son of the late J. Lee Miller and Gladys Cougill Miller. He graduated from Handley High School in Winchester in 1949, where he was salutatorian. He received a B.A. degree from Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, where he was editor-in-chief of the yearbook, pianist for the Glee Club, president of Kappa Alpha fraternity, and a member of Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities and Omicron Delta Kappa. He received his L.L.B. degree from the University of Virginia Law School in 1955 and was on the editorial board of the Law Review. He served in the U.S. Army JAG Corp for three years, during which he was assigned to the JAG office at Fort Polk, La. and then served on the faculty of the JAG School in Charlottesville. He entered the private practice of law in 1959 in Norfolk with the firm of Williams, Cocke, Worrell & Kelly, with whom he practiced as associate, partner, shareholder, and of counsel and as president. When Williams, Kelly and Greer dissolved in 1999, he practiced as a sole practitioner until the death in 2009 of Page McCray Miller, his wife of 55 years. He was an active member of Larchmont United Methodist Church, where he served in a variety of positions, including lay leader and member and chair of Board of Trustees, chair of the Administrative Board, member of the Chancel Choir, and chair of at least two major fund raising drives. Jim was a longtime member, past president, and a Melvin Jones Fellow of the Norfolk Host Lions Club. He was active in the United Way of South Hampton Roads for many years, including chair of the board, chair of the Board of Trustees of UWSHR Foundation, and member of the Investment Committee. He was a member of Directors of Norfolk Senior Center. He was a member of the Virginia State Bar, serving on its Committee on Public Relations, the first bar committee to deal with cameras in the courtroom. He also served on the first Committee on Continuing Legal Education, which came into being when lawyers first were required to have annual hours of legal education to maintain their license to practice law. He was a member of the Virginia Bar Association, Norfolk-Portsmouth Bar Association, and American Bar Association, where he served as chair of its Committee on Legal Problems of the Elderly.
Mr. Miller is survived by his wife, Ann Oast Miller. The Townsend Oast and Miller families were close friends for over fifty years, and when their spouses of over 55 years died in 2009 within five months of each other it was a natural course of events for Ann and Jimmy to marry, which they did on November 6, 2010. Jimmy and Ann moved into Harbor's Edge on December 1, 2010, where they lived until Jimmy's death. Jimmy also is survived by his two daughters, Elizabeth Miller Parrish and Page Miller Johnson and her husband Johnny, four grandsons, Michael D. Parrish and his wife Luanda, W. Philip Parrish, Christopher L. Milligan, Andrew S. Milligan, and two great-grandchildren, Ezequiel William Parrish and Siena Grace Parrish.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, a private family service will be held. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Va. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com
.