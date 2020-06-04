Sergeant James L. Moore, 95, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020.
SGT Moore served with the 5th Marine Division during the battle of IWO Jima in 1945 where it sustained the highest number of casualties of the three Marine divisions of the V Amphibious Corps invasion force.
Born in Buena Vista, Va., on June 1, 1924 to the late Violet and Taylor Moore, Jim was the oldest of two children and is survived by his younger brother, Lewis Moore (Margaret). He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Sarah "Tady," and son, James L. Jr. "Jimbo."
A brave and loyal soldier, Jim returned from the war in 1946 and remained in the Marine inactive reserve until he was called to duty as a recruiting officer. He then married Sarah "Tady" Beckley in June of 1948 and began his lifelong banking career. A recognized leader and innovator in the sales and finance industry, Jim rose to the level of Executive Vice President and head of the Sales Finance Division at Virginia National Bank. Jim's career took him around Virginia, making lifelong friends in Waynesboro and Virginia Beach.
Following his retirement from Bank of America in 1995, Jim and Sara moved from Virginia Beach to Emerald Isle, N.C. For their twilight years, they chose to return to their hometown of Roanoke, Va., in 2001.
From enjoying annual banking dinners with his former grateful staff, including his dear friend, Ross Rooks, to attending High School reunions and enjoying visits from his grandkids, Jim's unwavering love for family, his "Semper Fi" mentality, integrity and wisdom will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his children, Susan Wildfong and Julianne Farnum (Peter); his grandchildren, Alex Wildfong, Stacy Dooms (Billie), Jackson Rust (Keri), Sarah Rust and Shelby Rust; and great-grandchildren, Jordan Dooms, Logan Dooms and Gavin Rust.
Memorial service plans are currently on hold due to current COVID-19 situation. A memorial service will be held at Oakey's South Chapel followed by a burial in Buena Vista at Greenhill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held by the family after the interment. Details will be provided on Oakey's website and communicated to close friends and family.
Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 4, 2020.