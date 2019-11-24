|
|
James Lavance Dempsey (90) passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 in his Norfolk home.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Martha F. Dempsey; two daughters, Laverne F. Thompson and Linda Gale Hudson; and one son, Jerry Dempsey. Left to cherish his memory are his two children, Doris Bird and James Dempsey, Jr. (Juanita); eight grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; even more great great grandchilden; and an extended family and friends.
Arrangements are courtesy of Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 10am - 12pm in the Woodlawn Chapel with a funeral service at 12pm, followed by interment in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, the familys asks that you make a donation to the in Lavance's honor. To leave a memory or message of condolences or memory, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019