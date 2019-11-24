The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
Interment
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
James Lavance Dempsey

James Lavance Dempsey Obituary
James Lavance Dempsey (90) passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 in his Norfolk home.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Martha F. Dempsey; two daughters, Laverne F. Thompson and Linda Gale Hudson; and one son, Jerry Dempsey. Left to cherish his memory are his two children, Doris Bird and James Dempsey, Jr. (Juanita); eight grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; even more great great grandchilden; and an extended family and friends.

Arrangements are courtesy of Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 10am - 12pm in the Woodlawn Chapel with a funeral service at 12pm, followed by interment in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers, the familys asks that you make a donation to the in Lavance's honor. To leave a memory or message of condolences or memory, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019
