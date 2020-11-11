1/1
James Lawrence Rivenbark
On November 6th, 2020, JL Rivenbark, 45, passed away unexpectedly from complications with a brief illness, with his parents at his side.

JL was an electrical supervisor for the Virginia Beach school system. He was employed by the city of Virginia Beach for over twenty years.

JL was larger than life and touched the hearts of so many people. His kindness was unending; you could always count on him for help. JL will be missed by all who knew him.

He was predeceased by his sister, Kimberley Rivenbark, his maternal grandparents, Louis E. and Mary A. Marsh, and his paternal grandparents, Robert L. And Myrtle S. Rivenbark.

He is survived by his loving parents, Patricia M. and Robert W. Rivenbark, and two nieces, Ashley and Anna Jesser.

Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, November 12th, from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 13th, 11:00 a.m. at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Virginia Beach. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Norfolk.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
07:00 - 08:30 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Nicholas Catholic Church
November 10, 2020
Great guy who will be missed.
