|
|
James Lee Mehne, Sr., age 95, passed away September 3, 2019, in Virginia Beach, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Marinell Jacobsen Mehne. He is survived by one daughter, Lesley Mehne Fedida; one son, James L. Mehne, Jr. and his wife, Linda; two grandsons, Michael Fedida, Jason Fedida and his wife, Emmy; one great-grandson, Asher Fedida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He joined the U.S. Army Air Corps at age 18 in 1942, serving as a fighter pilot throughout World War II. Following the War he earned a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering and was a founding member of the Kentucky Air National Guard where he flew with the Aerobatic Team. He was called to active duty for three more years during the Korean War. Following over 30 years of active duty and reserve service he retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Lt. Colonel.
Mr. Mehne retired from the Ford Motor Company as Plant Manager of the Norfolk Assembly Plant. Previous employment with Ford included assignments in Kentucky, Georgia, and Michigan. Additionally, he served as Vice President of the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Manufacturers Council, and Trustee of the Tidewater Development Council. He also served on the boards of the Greater Norfolk Corporation and the Norfolk State University Foundation.
He was an avid fisherman. He travelled the World in pursuit of all species of fish.
Mr. Mehne served as a deacon at Bayside Baptist Church in Virginia Beach. He taught Sunday School for many years, strongly supported Vacation Bible School, and believed in the power of prayer.
The family will receive guests from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel, Virginia Beach on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Burial will take place in Louisville, Kentucky. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 6, 2019