|
|
James Leslie "Les" Stallings, 86, of 311 Westwood Drive, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 in his home where he was being cared for by his wife and daughter.
Mr. Stallings was born in Gates County, NC on October 17, 1933, was the son of the late Cam and Jessie Mae Taylor Stallings, the maternal grandson of the late Richard and Margaret Felton Taylor, and the paternal grandson of the late James Henry and Susanna Hobbs Stallings. Retired from the Nuclear Engineering Division of Norfolk Naval Shipyard, he was a faithful member of Bethlehem Christian Church where he served on the Board of Deacons, the Board of Christian Education, was the church Parliamentarian, and was active in the church Fellowship Club. Les served in the US Army, 1st Division, from 1956 to 1958.
Surviving is his wife, Katie Leigh Askew Stallings. On March 6th they celebrated 66 years of marriage. Also surviving is their daughter, Mary Camela Stallings and husband, Shawn McMurtray of Kill Devil Hills, NC; and one grandson, Luke Stallings McMurtray and wife, Hana of Lexington, Massachusetts.
In accordance with the restrictions and precautions mandated for the Coronavirus, services will be private for the family and invited guests. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date at his church and those arrangements will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Christian Church, 1549 Holland Road, Suffolk, VA 23434, or to Compassionate Care Hospice, 816 Greenbrier Circle, Suite 205, Chesapeake, VA 23320.
Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, NC, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020