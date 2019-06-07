James â€œJimmyâ€ Lewis Brinkley, 78, passed away June 5, 2019. He was born in Nansemond County, VA the son of the late Frank Lewis Brinkley and Eunice Blanchard Brinkley. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Byrd Brinkley and his sister, Peggy Arrington. Jimmy retired as a senior sales representative for United Insurance Company of America where he was awarded numerous awards for being a top producer. After retirement he continued to work locally at Advance Auto and as a funeral assistant with Parr Funeral Home. He was a member of First Baptist Church and the Menâ€™s Sunday School Class. Over the years he worked with the youth and AWANA. He also served as a deacon and an usher at Calvary Baptist, Liberty Baptist, and First Baptist. Jimmy is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Mark Jacobsen; son and daughter-in-law, Dwayne and Shawn Brinkley; grandchildren, Christopher, Pearl Ann (Andrew), Caleb (Christine), Josiah, Matthew, Adam, and Bethany; great grandchildren, Brayden, Grace Ann, and Caedyn; sister-in-law, Shirley Klages; brother-in-law, Raydell and LouAnn Byrd. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Stephen Kennedy officiating. A private burial will be held at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Friends may join the family Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home and other times at the residence of Dwayne and Shawn Brinkley. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund or the Gideons International. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary