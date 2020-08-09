1/1
James Louis Shilts
James Louis Shilts, 49, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. James was born in South Bend, Indiana, and was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Evelyn Shilts and his oldest brother, Jeffrey Shilts. James graduated from La Salle High School class of 1989 in South Bend and joined the United States Navy the following year. He retired from the Navy in 2013 as a Chief Gunner's Mate. James was a staunch patriot, friendly to strangers, and always willing to help. Growing up in South Bend, he was a huge fan of the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Like his grandfather, Walter Shilts, James was a Fourth Degree member of the Knight of Columbus for over 24 years. James is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sabrina; his daughter, Victoria Joan Shilts; and his son, Thomas Braxton Shilts. He is also survived by four siblings; Gregory T. Shilts (Tanya), Susan M. Frank (John), Steven W. Shilts (Reita), and Michael W. Shilts (Gina), as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on November 29, 2020 Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. A mass of the resurrection will be held on November 30, 2020 at 11 A.M. at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church by Father Brian Rafferty. Military honors are to follow at the church. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
