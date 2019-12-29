The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Luther Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Luther Walker Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- James "Whitey" Walker, 86, died December 27, 2019. A native of Rutherfordton, NC, he was predeceased by a grandson, Keith Webster. Whitey was the owner/operator of Walker Tree Service.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara J. Walker; three daughters, Melva Jacobs (Lawrence), Elizabeth Bruch, and Jacqueline Bialy (Patrick); four sons, James W. Walker, Thomas M. Walker (Jessie), Johnny Walker (Kim), and Michael Walker (Michelle); one sister, Myrtle Kennedy (Bill); ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Tom Potter. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6-8 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -