PORTSMOUTH- James "Whitey" Walker, 86, died December 27, 2019. A native of Rutherfordton, NC, he was predeceased by a grandson, Keith Webster. Whitey was the owner/operator of Walker Tree Service.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara J. Walker; three daughters, Melva Jacobs (Lawrence), Elizabeth Bruch, and Jacqueline Bialy (Patrick); four sons, James W. Walker, Thomas M. Walker (Jessie), Johnny Walker (Kim), and Michael Walker (Michelle); one sister, Myrtle Kennedy (Bill); ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Tom Potter. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6-8 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019