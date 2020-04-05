|
|
James Murdaugh Bain, III (Jimmy Bain) passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Jimmy was born January 23, 1959 in Baltimore, MD, but spent most of his life in Virginia Beach, VA. Jimmy was predeceased by his parents, James M. Bain Jr. and Margaret Charles Bain, and by his brother, Thomas Davidson Bain.
Jimmy is survived by his two sons, Aaron C. Bain and Carter W. Bain (FiancÃ© Finley), and by his ex-wife Terri Bain. He is also survived by his siblings, Margorie Bain, Margaret Bain, and by his stepmother, Dorothy Bain and her children, John Bennett, Susan Steinle, and Jimmy Bennett, and by his nieces and nephews.
He graduated from First Colonial High School and also attended Ferrum College. Jimmy was active in the Great Neck community by volunteering his time to coaching basketball, baseball, and football. He also refereed many high school football games and will be missed by his fellow referees.
Jimmy spent most of his life doing the things he loved. He loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, fishing, and going to the beach. He was a huge fan of the Washington Redskins, the St. Louis Cardinals, and UNC basketball.
Jimmy was liked by all and generous to a fault.
Jimmy will be missed by his circle of friends and places of routine which he felt very comfortable with. He loved life and everyone who met him loved him. He will be sorely missed.
Jimmy will be interred at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. However, due to the current circumstances, the burial will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
We love you Jimmy Bain and will miss you very much.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020