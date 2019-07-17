|
James (Jim) M. Huntington passed away quietly with several family members by his side on July 7th, 2019 at the age of 90. He leaves his loving wife of 65 years, Betty Jane; his son (Jim) James Huntington, III and wife Cindy; his daughter Katherine and husband Barney Shaw and his daughter Lynette and husband Duane Bennett; as well as many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Cynthia and son Gregory.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1396 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. The family wishes that in lieu of flowers, charitable contributions to the would be appreciated.
