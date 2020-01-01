Home

Green Acres Presbyterian Chr
3135 Hanley Ave
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Green Acres Presbyterian Church
3135 Hanley Ave
Portsmouth, VA
James M. Lawrence Jr. Obituary
James M. Lawrence, Jr., 72, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was the son of the late James M. Lawrence, Sr. and Margaret Lawrence. He was predeceased by his brother Jerry Lawrence.

He graduated from William and Mary in 1969. He was a retired Probation Officer in District 6. He attended Green Acres Presbyterian Church.

Jim is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda Lawrence; sister, Charotte Fussell (Gary) and niece, Rachael Fussell of Windsor, VA.

A memorial service will be conducted by Rev. Beth Hilkerbaumer on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1 PM at Green Acres Presbyterian Church, 3135 Hanley Ave, Portsmouth, VA 23703. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, The Union Mission Ministries, P.O. Box 3203, Norfolk, VA 23514.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 1, 2020
