James (Jim) Morgan Oglesby, 82, passed away on August 17, 2020.



Born in Lynchburg, VA to the late Philip K. Oglesby and Elizabeth U. Oglesby. Jim dedicated his career to the education of children with Virgina Beach Schools as an elementary teacher and principal.



Jim had many passions. He was an avid antique and clock collector. After earning his Eagle Scout, he continued to mentor and support scouting throughout his life. Jim was active in the Lions Club. Jim was passionate about his faith and served both Bayside Baptist Church and Charity United Methodist Church in many ways.



Jim's greatest passion was his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty G. Oglesby and two daughters, Maria Oglesby and Becky Smith (Robert), two grandchildren Philip Smith (Megan) and Jason Smith. Jim is also survived by his brother Donald (Pat) and twin brother Jack. He was predeceased by his brother, Philip.



Family will receive visitors at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Friday, August 21st from 6 to 8pm. A graveside service will be held at Princess Anne Memorial Park on Saturday, August 22 at 1pm with Rev. David Ryu officiating. In lieu of flower, donations should be made in honor of Jim to Charity United Methodist Church Building Fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store