James Martin (Marty) Gibbs has been on loan from Heaven since Oct. 3, 1954, and was returned to his heavenly home on Dec. 17, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, James P. Gibbs and his mother Virginia M. Gibbs. He is survived by his siblings Linda Lee Gibbs, Mary Donna Schindler (John Farren), John Paul Gibbs (Georgia) and Shirley Ann Westhoff.
He was born in the Oak Ridge, Tenn, where he lived until 1957, at which time he moved with his family to Long Island, NY. On his father's retirement, he moved with his parents to Walnut Grove, AL until his father's passing in 1983. After a move back to LI, where he lived for 15 years, he and his mother moved to Virginia Beach in 1998. After her passing in 2013, he was lovingly cared for by his sisters and their families.
One of Marty's greatest pleasures in life was to go to work at our family's manufacturing company. He made barrel nut kits, put small boxes together and did some minor assembly work. But mostly, he loved to visit with his co-workers, who would take time to talk to him, until sometimes he would have to be reminded that he was keeping people from working.
He has brought great joy into the lives of all who knew him. He was a true gift from God. He has made all of us better people for having him in our lives. He will be missed and always lovingly remembered.
His family takes great comfort in knowing that his beloved brother-in-law Walter, who passed away 2 days prior to Marty's passing, will be ensuring Marty's safe passage back home. We know the he will be welcomed into heaven by his loving mother, waiting to wrap him in her angel wings. There will be dancing in heaven upon his return.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 20, 2019