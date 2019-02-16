James â€œJimâ€ McClure Dougherty went to be with the Lord on Thursday February 12th at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Isaac C and Anne R Dougherty of Hamburg, NY. He graduated from Hamburg High School and attended MIT. Shortly thereafter he attended officer and flight training school and later became a Naval Aviator. He later graduated from George Washington University with a Masterâ€™s in Business Administration. He married his high school sweetheart Dolores Anne Blackman on November 12th, 1955. He was a Naval Aviator for 22 years and worked at the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Museum for 15 years. He loved music, reading, learning, automobile racing, and most importantly, his family. He was a member of the Catholic church and a 12-year member of St. Gregory the Great. He is pre-deceased by the love of his life, Dolores and son, Robert. Survivors include his daughter Anne and her husband Herb, his son Richard and his wife Cathy, and daughter-in-law Donna, as well as his many loving grand and great-grandchildren and numerous wonderful extended family and friends. He was well-loved and will be dearly missed. A funeral mass for the Celebration of Jimâ€™s life is scheduled for 10 am on Saturday February 23rd at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Virginia Beach with a reception to follow at the Dougherty residence. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to . His cremains are to be interred at the columbarium at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery on October 29th, 2019. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary