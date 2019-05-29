James Michael Blair, 74, went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019. He was the son of the late Thomas and Ossie Blair. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters Juanita Blair Stine, Thomas Blair, Mary Blair, Cornelius Blair, and George Blair.James graduated from Suffolk High School and then joined the Army. After the military he graduated from Old Dominion University. James joined the family business Blair Brothers and served as treasurer and accountant until his retirement.He was very active in Main Street United Methodist Church and was on the board of Meals on Wheels, Riddickâ€™s Folly, Friends of Barnabas and the Tom & Ossie Blair Memorial Scholarship. He had a passion for golf, flowers and gardening and his family and friends. He was very generous with charities not only financially but with giving of his time. James is survived by his devoted partner Ronald Pier, siblings Virginia B. Cox, Catherine B. Cartledge, William Blair, Pearl B. Harrell, Robert Blair, David Blair, and Joe Blair; and many nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 AM by Rev. Rich Meiser in Main Street United Methodist Church, 202 N. Main St. Suffolk. Burial will be private with military honors in Holly Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St, Suffolk on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 PM. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 29, 2019