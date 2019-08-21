|
James Michael Roth, passed away peacefully August 13, 2019. Born February 8, 1942 in Sewickley, PA to the late Lauretta and Michael Roth. He grew up and worked in Ambridge in the southwestern PA area, and served in the Army National Guard from 1961-1967. Growing up in a steel mill area Jim was always a hardworking man, always helping others and giving back. He later moved to Virginia Beach in 1997, and retired from Loweâ€™s in 2007.
Surviving him is his wife Eilene, married for 57 years. Son Richard, and his wife Lori, a daughter, Renee Hudson. Granddaughters, Samantha and Briana, sisters, Nancy DiMarzio, and Janet Gilbert and her husband Jim. Loving nieces and nephews, special cousins, Lee Weaver and wife Lorraine, judy Benedict and her husband John. Our heartfelt love and appreciation to the wonderful staff at Sentara Hospice House.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Sentara Hospice House, 3760 Sentara way, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019