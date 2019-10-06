The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
James N. "Jim" Geiger

James N. "Jim" Geiger Obituary
James N. "Jim" Geiger, 78, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away October 3, 2019.

Jim is survived by his wife, Laura Geiger; children, Mike, Brian, and Lisa Geiger; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Monday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. followed by interment at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. To view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019
