James N. "Jim" Geiger, 78, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away October 3, 2019.
Jim is survived by his wife, Laura Geiger; children, Mike, Brian, and Lisa Geiger; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Monday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. followed by interment at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. To view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019