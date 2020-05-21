James "Allen" Neary II December 18, 1987 - May 18, 2020
Allen went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday after a life of love and dedication to his faith, he will be deeply missed by many. Allen was born in Norfolk VA and lived throughout the area before settling in Chesapeake VA and graduating from Great Bridge High School. Allen is a long time member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church and a member in good standing with the Knights of Columbus Chesapeake Council 11984. Allen was an outstanding professional Landscaper and worked for his families business as well other well-known companies. Allen had many accomplishments and enjoyments in his short life, he was an avid soccer player, an outdoorsman, he loved to fish and comb the beaches of Ocracoke, he was an Eagle Scout at Prince of Peace Catholic Church Troop 824, and his most proud accomplishment was being a father of his two daughters he adored. You could often find Allen tucked away reading one of his favorite books, he liked many genres perhaps history and fantasy the best! Allen is survived by his parents Jim and Karen, brothers Jeff (Payton), Ross (Claudia), daughters Caelynn Grace Neary and Hannah Riley Neary, their mother Callie Ann Kohlman, and so many other extended family members and friends. The family will receive friends at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church Friday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. and funeral services will held Saturday at 1100 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers please make a generous donation to the Onesimus Ministries who help some of those in most need in our community. Donations can be made by check and sent to The Onesimus Ministries P.O. Box 12241 Norfolk VA, 23541 or call (757) 421-2553. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Cedar Rd. is handling arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 21, 2020.