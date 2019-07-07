James â€œJimâ€ Nelson Samples, Sr., 74, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born on January 14, 1945 in Fairfield, AL and was the son of the late James G. and Montine H. Samples.



He leaves behind his cherished and beloved wife of 52 years, Beverly Samples; his loving children; Rhonda & Joseph Gelardi, James N. Samples, Jr., and Kenneth Samples & Deanne Canieso; his three awesome grandchildren, Dominick, Jacob, & Delaney Gelardi; and his sister, Catherine Thurston.



Jim was a graduate of The Citadel in 1967. He served in the US Army for three years and was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star with a V for Valor. After returning home from Vietnam he decided to continue service to his country with the FBI. He was a Special Agent for 27 years and received commendations from every director of the FBI from J. Edgar Hoover to Louis Freeh.



The family would like to express our sincerest and heart felt gratitude to all the wonderful people who cared for Dad for the past three years; Alicia (Dad's Tinker Bell), Regina, Shante, Beth, Elsa, Tanice, Shanita, Pastor James, Al, and the team at Kindred Hospice.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kemspville Road, Chesapeake. At the request of the family in lieu of flowers please consider contributions to the Parkinsonâ€™s Foundation at www.parkinson.org. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019