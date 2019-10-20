The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Inurnment
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Olive Branch Cemetery
Portsmouth, VA
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle United Methodist Church
The Reverend Dr. James Norfleet Earley, II, 65, passed away at home Friday, October 11, 2019 with his family by his side. A native of Chesapeake and current resident of Poquoson, Jim was a United Methodist Clergyman with 45 years of service for the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church. At the time of his passing Jim was attending Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Poquoson.

Jim was an Eagle Scout, graduated from Great Bridge High School, Virginia Weslyan College, Candler School of Theology at Emory University, where he earned his Masters of Divinity, and Wesley Theological Seminary where he earned his Doctor of Ministry In Evangelism.

Preceded in rest by his birth mother, Margaret R. Earley; father, James N. Earley, and his brother, Brantley Allen, Jim is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Phyllis R. Earley; mother; Maxine M. Earley; children, Alacia L. Harrison (Jeffery) and Nathan Earley (Jennifer); grandchildren, Zach Kearns and Xavier Harrison; brother, Christopher Earley (Carie), mother-in-law, Mary S. Ruckle, nieces, Kelsey Smith and Avalon Earley as well as many other loving relatives and dear friends.

A service in memory of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, October 26th at Tabernacle United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. An inurnment will take place the day before on Friday, October 25th at Olive Branch Cemetery in Portsmouth at 2:00 p.m.

Those attending the memorial service are invited and encouraged to wear Hawaiian Shirts or tropical attire. The family requests those who attend the service bring 4 canned goods in Jim's memory to feed the hungry. Memorial donations may be given to: Tabernacle UMC Little Free Food Pantry or Riverside Hospice.

The family extends special thanks to Dr. Alexander N. Starodub and Patti Joy, R.N. at the Peninsula Cancer Institute.

Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019
